May 30 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc Chief Financial Officer Thomas Sweet said on Thursday that the computer maker has been planning for a potential fourth round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that could impact notebooks and monitors.

Sweet said on a post-earnings call that there was no firm target date in place, but the company would adjust its global supply chain to minimize impact on customers. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)