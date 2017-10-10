FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deloitte cyber attack affected up to 350 clients-Guardian
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 4:03 PM / in 10 days

Deloitte cyber attack affected up to 350 clients-Guardian

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A hack at global accounting firm Deloitte disclosed in September compromised a server with emails of some 350 clients, including U.S. government agencies and large corporations, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The Guardian said clients who had materials exposed in the hack include the U.S. departments of State, Energy, Homeland Security and Defense, the U.S. Postal Service, U.S. mortgage financing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, world soccer governing body FIFA, four banks, three airlines, two carmakers, energy firms and large pharmaceutical companies.

Reuters was not able to verify details in the report by the Guardian, which initially broke news of the hack in September. Representatives with Deloitte did not respond to requests for comment.

Deloitte told the newspaper it believed the hack had only “impacted” six clients and that it believed the attack on its systems, which began a year ago, was now over, the Guardian reported. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Susan Thomas)

