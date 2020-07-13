Deloitte launches new legal business unit, citing industry 'transformation'

Deloitte is consolidating and expanding its suite of legal offerings in the U.S., launching a dedicated legal business services practice to “accelerate the transformation of the business of law,” the global professional services company announced Monday.

The move is the latest by one of the Big Four professional services firms, which also include KPMG, PwC and Ernst & Young, to boost their legal consulting and managed services offerings as they compete for market share with law firms and other legal industry providers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3j9V1e2