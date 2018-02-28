Deloitte settles claims tied to audits of failed mortgage lender -U.S. DOJ

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche has agreed to pay $149.5 million to settle potential False Claims Act liability stemming from its audits of failed mortgage lender Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

“When auditors fail to exercise their professional judgment, and make false statements that allow bad actors to remain in government programs and submit false claims to the government, there will be consequences,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler said in a statement announcing the settlement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)