Deloitte Legal acquires UK law firm Kemp Little in latest legal services push

Deloitte Legal is joining forces with London-based technology and digital media law firm Kemp Little in what the companies hailed as a “landmark transaction” with an emphasis on technology.

Deloitte Legal will add 29 partners and up to 57 lawyers through the planned combination, bringing the company’s lawyer head count in the U.K. from about 85 to more than 170, the firms said in announcing the agreement on Tuesday.

