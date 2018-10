Oct 5 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Delphi Technologies Plc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Liam Butterworth was stepping down, ten months after taking charge.

The company, which also cut its full-year revenue forecast, said director Hari Nair would be the interim CEO and its board has commenced a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)