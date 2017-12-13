Delta may place order for 100 Airbus A321neo jets -sources

PARIS/NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines looked close on Wednesday to placing an order for 100 Airbus A321neo jets in a boost for the European planemaker as it tries to narrow a 2017 order gap against Boeing, two people familiar with the matter said.

The preliminary selection, reported earlier by CNN, follows a fierce competition and is subject to approval at a board meeting later on Wednesday, which could still alter or delay the decision, the people said.

Such a deal would be worth $12.7 billion at list prices, but would typically involve steep discounts.

Delta and both planemakers declined comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Alana Wise; Editing by Leigh Thomas)