CORRECTED-Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet

(Corrects to say Delta is retiring its entire 777 fleet, not some aircraft, in paragraph 2)

May 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would retire Boeing Co’s wide-body 777 aircraft from its fleet and remove them from service by the end of 2020.

The move to retire the 18 jets along with the MD-90 planes, would result in second-quarter non-cash impairment charges of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, before tax, the airline said. (bit.ly/2T3VIKa) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)