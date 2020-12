Dec 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it expects a cash burn of about $12 million to $14 million per day in the fourth quarter, with slowing demand resulting in an additional burn of about $2 million per day.

“We’ve seen some slowing of demand and forward bookings as COVID cases have risen across the U.S,” Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)