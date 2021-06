June 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the second half of 2021.

The U.S. carrier forecast second-quarter pre-tax loss between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, compared to an earlier expectation of between $1 and $1.5 billion loss. (bit.ly/3iaQiL3) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)