Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday forecast 2019 profit to be in the range of between $6 per share and $7 share.

At the midpoint of the range, profit will be below analysts’ average estimate of $6.70 per share, according to IBES data by Refinitiv. Atlanta-based Delta also expects revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent on 3 percent capacity expansion next year. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)