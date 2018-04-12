FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher average fares and passenger traffic.

However, the company’s net income fell to $547 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $561 million a year earlier.

The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic’s earnings per share remained flat at 77 cents.

Total operating revenue for the first quarter rose to $9.97 billion from $9.10 billion and the carrier forecast total unit revenue - a key metric which compares sales with flight capacity - to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Alana Wise in New York and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

