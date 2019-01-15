Delta Air quarterly profit more than triples

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc’s profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier and the second largest U.S. carrier forecast unit revenue, a closely watched measure of performance, to be flat to up 2 percent in the first quarter.

Net income surged to $1.02 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $299 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. The year earlier quarter included a charge of $394 million related to the tax reform.

On an adjusted basis, the airline earned $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Total operating revenue rose 5 percent to $10.74 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)