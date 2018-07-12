FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018

Delta slashes 2018 forecast, quarterly profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc reported a 13.6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as its operating expenses swelled due to a 38.8 percent jump in fuel costs.

The No.2 U.S. carrier slashed its full-year earnings outlook to a range of $5.35 to $5.70 per share from $6.35 to $6.70 per share and said it expected its fuel bill in 2018 to surge by $2 billion.

The company’s net income fell to $1.03 billion, or $1.47 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.19 billion, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

The total unit revenue - a measure which compares sales with flight capacity - increased 4.6 percent in the quarter, boosted by higher average fares.

On an adjusted basis, the airline earned $1.77 per share.

Delta’s total operating revenue rose 9.6 percent to $11.78 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

