Sept 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it grounded U.S. flights that had not yet taken off to address a technology issue impacting some of its systems.

"There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air," the company said adding, that its IT teams were working to address the issue bit.ly/2xLx3zN. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)