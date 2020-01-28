IN BRIEF: L.A. homeowners file potential class action over Delta fuel dump

A Los Angeles County couple is seeking class-action status for a lawsuit that accuses Delta Air Lines of negligence, nuisance and trespass for dumping jet fuel over a 15-mile flight path before an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 14.

In a complaint filed Friday by the X-Law Group in federal court in Los Angeles, homeowners Frankie Lomas and Roxanda Yancor allege that Delta acted in a “despicable” manner by releasing fuel over densely populated areas at low altitudes, in violation of Federal Aviation Administration standards.

