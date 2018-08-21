FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

DC Circuit rejects retired Delta pilots pension claims

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Retired Delta Airline pilots cannot bring breach of fiduciary claims against the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) for allegedly mishandling their retirement benefits after the airline filed for bankruptcy in 2005, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a lower court erred in not dismissing those claims from the pilots 2014 lawsuit, which was seeking the return of hundreds of millions of dollars of investment returns on pension assets for about 1,700 retired pilots and their heirs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pq4nmW

