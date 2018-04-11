FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 11, 2018 / 7:18 AM / in 6 hours

Emirates NBD's talks to acquire Turkey's Denizbank continue, Denizbank CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD’s talks to acquire Turkey’s Denizbank continue and both sides are discussing the shareholder agreement now, Denizbank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Hakan Ates made the comment to reporters at an event in Istanbul. He also said that all necessary transactions on the Denizbank side had been completed, without elaborating further.

Reuters reported last month that Emirates NBD could agree to buy Denizbank from Russia’s Sberbank soon, after intense lobbying by Ates to convince President Tayyip Erdogan of the benefits of the potential $5.3 billion deal, despite a diplomatic rift. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.