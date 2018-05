ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Denizbank chief executive Hakan Ates said on Tuesday that he hoped the sale of the bank would be completed in May.

Ates made the comment to reporters at an event in Istanbul. Last month, Ates said Emirates NBD’s talks with Russia’s Sberbank to acquire Denizbank were continuing and that both parties were discussing the shareholder agreement. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)