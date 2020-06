COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Systemic Risk Council does not expect to recommend an increase of Danish lenders’ counter-cyclical buffer rate until 2021 at the earliest, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following its decision banks have 12 months to comply with the requirement. This means lenders would not be expected to meet a positive buffer requirement until 2022, it said. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Jon Boyle)