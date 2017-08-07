Denmark to ease liquidity rules, but not enough says lobby group

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's FSA said on Monday it would lower the liquidity demands for most banks, but a lobby group said that it was not enough, and that the banks would still be stunted in international competition.

From June next year banks will be guided to hold enough liquidity to be able to keep functioning for 90 days in case international loan markets freeze up as they did in the global financial crisis a decade ago.

If they do not live up to the guidelines, banks face the risk of the FSA disclosing the information publicly, which could create damaging distrust in the market.

Under current requirements banks are requested to hold a certain percentage of their balance sheets or short-termed debt.

The new rules lessen the liquidity demand for 72 Danish banks and only increase it for six banks, the FSA said.

However, they would still be far stricter than a standard EU recommendation for a 30-day buffer, bank lobby group Finance Denmark said.

"We rather compare it to the rest of Europe than to existing Danish rules," economic executive director at Finance Denmark Jakob Legaard Jakobsen said.

"The requirements are stricter than in comparable countries, and it will be a competitive disadvantage for Danish banks".

FSA said the new Danish guidelines could not be directly compared to those in other countries as they were measured differently.

If a bank found itself in breach of the guidelines for reasons such as sudden market shifts and not because of its risky behaviour, the FSA emphasised that in such cases the bank's situation would not be made public.

Jakobsen said he was satisfied with that as he had feared that such disclosures could lead to unjustified distrust in a bank, and have negative consequences for financial stability in general. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Pritha Sarkar)