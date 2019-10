COPENHAGEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Systemic Risk Council said on Tuesday it proposes that the government further increases the so-called counter-cyclical buffers for banks to 2% from 1.5% from end-December 2020.

It said it will propose an additional increase of 0.5 percentage points in the buffer in the first quarter of 2020 unless there is a slowdown in the banks’ risk accumulation. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)