COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Denmark will release a so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer immediately to give banks and credit institutes more leeway in their lending, the Danish Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The move will mean an additional 200 billion Danish crowns ($30 billion) will be available for lending, the Danish business minister told reporters on Thursday. ($1 = 6.7090 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)