UPDATE 1-Denmark takes steps to help businesses, banks cushion effect of coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Denmark will take steps to help banks maintain their lending power and will compensate businesses with employees who have fallen ill from the coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

The government will release banks’ so-called counter-cyclical capital buffer immediately, giving lenders more leeway during the coronavirus crisis, it said in a statement.

Additionally, among other fiscal measures worth 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($416 million), it will compensate companies for salary payments to employees who have fallen ill or been quarantined due to the coronavirus.

“The measures we present here will entail potentially large expenses for the treasury,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said at a press conference.

“It’s important for me to state that the government will allocate the money needed to get Denmark safely through this difficult situation,” he said, adding that the government will draw on the country’s sound public finances.

The counter-cyclical buffer is designed to ensure banks have the means to lend out money in difficult financial times.

The release of the buffer will mean an additional 200 billion Danish crowns ($30 billion) will be available for lending, the government said.

Earlier on Thursday, the supervisory arm of the European Central Bank also said it would temporarily drop capital requirements for lenders in the euro zone struggling with the effects of the virus. ($1 = 6.7291 Danish crowns)