RPT-Danish central bank intervenes in FX market for sixth straight month

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves fell to 372.1 billion Danish crowns ($54.15 billion) in March from 429.0 billion crowns at the end of February, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank intervened in the FX market for the sixth straight month, buying 64.7 billion crowns in March to keep the currency stable against the euro, to which it is pegged, it said. The central bank bought 0.9 billion crowns in February. ($1 = 6.8715 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)