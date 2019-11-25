Danish central bank governor sees negative rates in next 5-10 years - Borsen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank governor Lars Rohde expects interest rates to remain around current negative levels in the next five to 10 years, Danish business daily Borsen on Monday quoted him as saying.

Following a rate cut by the European Central Bank, Denmark cut its key deposit rate to -0.75% in September, continuing a negative trend since 2012, which has sent mortgage rates and its entire government bond yield curve below zero.

“There is nothing which immediately indicates in a five or 10 year horizon that anything should be significantly different,” Rohde told Borsen.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment.