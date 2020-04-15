Denmark's central bank estimates govt's financing needs at DKK 250 bln by end-July

COPENHAGEN, April 15 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank on Wednesday estimated the government’s financing needs at around 250 billion Danish crowns ($36.71 billion) from early-April to end-July, up from around 50 billion before the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank may issue more 30-year government bonds and T-bills than previously announced as a consequence of the government’s higher financing needs, it said. ($1 = 6.8093 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)