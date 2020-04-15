Bonds News
April 15, 2020 / 6:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark's central bank estimates govt's financing needs at DKK 250 bln by end-July

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 15 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank on Wednesday estimated the government’s financing needs at around 250 billion Danish crowns ($36.71 billion) from early-April to end-July, up from around 50 billion before the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank may issue more 30-year government bonds and T-bills than previously announced as a consequence of the government’s higher financing needs, it said. ($1 = 6.8093 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below