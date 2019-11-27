Financials
Denmark's central bank says banks fare worse in stress test

COPENHAGEN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank told banks on Wednesday they should reconsider their capital targets, after a stress test showed lenders faring worse than in previous tests.

Some systemic banks fell short of their capital buffer requirements in a severe stress scenario, the central bank said.

“(Banks) should consider whether they maintain a sufficient distance to their capital requirements,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

