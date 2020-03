COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank on Thursday kept its key deposit rate unchanged at a negative 0,75% and said it would offer extraordinary loans to banks to ensure adequate liquidity for banks.

The central bank, which also kept all other rates unchanged, said it did not “see any signs of strains in the money market,” but that the new lending facility would ensure banks’ access to liquidity at favorable terms. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Mark Heinrich)