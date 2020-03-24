Nordic central banks to auction U.S. dollars on March 26

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - Central banks in Denmark, Sweden and Norway will auction U.S. dollars to commercial banks and other financial institutions on March 26, the Danish central bank said on Tuesday.

The Danish central bank, which said it would hold the auction at the same time as the Swedish and Norwegian central banks, will offer 1-week loans as well as 3-month loans worth a total $20 billion.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened up swap lines to nine central banks, including those of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion.