UPDATE 1-Danish lenders could weather another financial crisis -central bank

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Danish banks are well enough capitalised to survive a downturn as severe as that triggered by the global financial crisis, although some could face a lack of capital in a prolonged slump, Denmark’s central bank said.

Its biannual stress test of 17 lenders published on Wednesday comes as Denmark’s banks have reported their worst earnings since the financial crisis as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the central bank said some large banks would eat into their capital buffers in the most adverse scenario and a few mid-sized lenders would dip below minimum requirements, this would not affect financial stability.

“Banks are better capitalised than before the financial crisis and can withstand losses at financial crisis levels or higher,” it said in a statement.

Core capital held by Danish banks, which is used to cushion against losses which can occur during economic downturns, rose from 8.1% of risk-weighted assets in 2007 to 19.5% in 2019, banking association Finance Denmark said.

Denmark’s largest credit institutions reported a combined loss of 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($339 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a 6.3 billion profit a year before.

That was due mainly to a sharp rise in loan impairment charges due to the coronavirus crisis, although the central bank said earnings from underlying operations had been on a downward curve in recent years.

Loan loss provisions for Danish lenders hit 7 billion Danish crowns in the first quarter of this year, compared with just 0.8 billion in 2019, Finance Denmark says.

The central bank expects larger loan losses if there is a sustained economic downturn.

During the coronavirus crisis, Danish lenders have heeded calls from authorities to suspend or defer dividends and share buy-back programmes and instead direct profits towards strengthening capital. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alexander Smith)