UPDATE 1-Denmark's banks need to bolster capital reserves - central bank

COPENHAGEN, May 27 (Reuters) - Danish banks need to add to their capital reserves because an economic slowdown could hit earnings, the country’s central bank said on Monday in its latest financial stability report.

The Danish central bank also carried out a stress test on the banks to see how they could withstand an economic downturn.

This showed that Denmark’s so-called systemically important banks such as Danske Bank would be able to maintain their capital requirements in a severe recession, but a few banks would see their capital levels fall towards their reserve limits.

None of the banks failed the stress test, which the central bank conducts twice a year on 17 banks.

In its financial stability analysis the central bank said: “A substantial dampening of economic growth would lead to higher loan impairment charges and consequently lower earnings in the banks in the future.”

With solid economic growth in Denmark, many banks have the capacity to increase lending especially to corporate customers, which has intensified pressure on credit standards.

“This could result in losses when the economy reverses and firms’ earnings opportunities decline,” the central bank said.

The banks will also face tougher capital requirements in the future partly due to recommendations from global financial regulators known as the Basel Committee.

Even though Danish bank earnings fell last year from historically high levels in 2016 and 2017, the largest banks channeled more of their profits for 2018 to shareholders, the central bank said.