Danish consumer confidence dips to 5.8 points in June

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell slightly to 5.8 points in June from 5.9 points in May, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of the population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being “much better”, 50 being “slightly better”, 0 being “unchanged”, minus 50 being “slightly worse” and minus 100 being “much worse”.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk