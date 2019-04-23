Danish consumer confidence fell to 3.7 points in April

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell slightly to 3.7 points in April from 3.8 points in March, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being “much better”, 50 being “slightly better”, 0 being “unchanged”, minus 50 being “slightly worse” and minus 100 being “much worse”.

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)