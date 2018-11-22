Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 4.3 points in Nov

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 4.3 points in November from 5.1 points in October, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being “much better”, 50 being “slightly better”, 0 being “unchanged”, minus 50 being “slightly worse” and minus 100 being “much worse”.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.