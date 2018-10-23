FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 6:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 5.1 points in Oct

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark’s consumer confidence index fell to 5.1 points in October from 6.9 points in September, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark’s population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being “much better”, 50 being “slightly better”, 0 being “unchanged”, minus 50 being “slightly worse” and minus 100 being “much worse”.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

