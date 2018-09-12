FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Denmark needs to do more to combat corruption, says Council of Europe

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Council of Europe’s anti-corruption experts (GRECO) said on Wednesday it has placed Denmark in its “non-compliance procedure” due to lack of sufficient measures taken to prevent corruption.

The Nordic country has only implemented one of six recommendations issued more that four years ago, GRECO concluded in a report.

“Despite the perception of Denmark as one of the least corrupted countries in Europe, it needs concrete action in preventing and combating corruption,” GRECO said.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

