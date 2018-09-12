Denmark needs to do more to combat corruption, says Council of Europe

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Council of Europe’s anti-corruption experts (GRECO) said on Wednesday it has placed Denmark in its “non-compliance procedure” due to lack of sufficient measures taken to prevent corruption.

The Nordic country has only implemented one of six recommendations issued more that four years ago, GRECO concluded in a report.

“Despite the perception of Denmark as one of the least corrupted countries in Europe, it needs concrete action in preventing and combating corruption,” GRECO said.