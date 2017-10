COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Capital Region of Denmark, which is responsible for hospitals in the Copenhagen area, suffered a major breakdown in its information technology systems on Friday, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

Ritzau did not give a reason for the IT problems.

The Capital Region of Denmark, Copenhagen’s local authority, did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)