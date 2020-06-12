Danish central bank keeps 2020 bond issuance target unchanged

COPENHAGEN, June 12 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said on Friday it maintained its target for issuance of government bonds this year at 125 billion Danish crowns ($19.0 billion), despite increased funding needs from the government.

The government’s increased borrowing requirements will instead be met by short-term issuance, T-bills and commercial papers, it said.

In March, the government raised its estimated domestic financing requirement for 2020 to 294 billion Danish crowns, well up from a December forecast of 87 billion crowns, to fund aid packages rolled out during the new coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 6.5909 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alex Richardson)