Danske Bank lifts forecast for Danish 2017 GDP growth to 2.4 pct

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest lender Danske Bank said on Thursday it now expects the country’s gross domestic product to grow by 2.4 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of a growth of 1.9 percent.

Danske also lifted its forecast for 2018 GDP growth to 2.0 percent from a previous estimate of 1.7 percent.

While Denmark’s central bank has warned about overheating, Danske said it was not that concerned at the moment.

“The lack of qualified labour is a genuine problem, but the outlook is for the labour market to grow in the coming years, which hopefully means the upswing can continue without too many problems in the way of bottlenecks,” the bank said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jussi Rosendahl)