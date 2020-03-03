Danish central bank intervenes in FX market for fifth straight month

COPENHAGEN, March 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s foreign exchange reserves rose to 429.0 billion Danish crowns ($64.17 billion) in February from 426.3 billion crowns at the end of January, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank intervened in the FX market for the fifth straight month, buying 0.9 billion crowns in February to keep the currency stable against the euro, to which it is pegged, it said.

The central bank bought 12.1 billion crowns in January. ($1 = 6.6852 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by William Maclean)