FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's fiscal policy should not be more expansive than govt's draft budget -c.bank
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 9:20 AM / a month ago

Denmark's fiscal policy should not be more expansive than govt's draft budget -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Denmark’s fiscal policy should not be more expansive than what the government has proposed in its draft 2018 budget, central bank governor Lars Rohde told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked if the fiscal policy should be even more contractive, than what has already been proposed, he said that he saw room in the economy for the proposed budget but that a more expansive fiscal policy would not be prudent.

“If we could choose freely we would prefer a fiscal policy that does not add fuel to the fire,” Rohde said.

The draft budget the government offered for 2018 would slow economic growth by 0.05 percentage points. But the Danish People’s Party (DF) - whose cooperation the government needs to pass laws - wants more spending, not less. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.