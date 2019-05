COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister has called an election to be held on June 5, he told parliament on Tuesday.

Opinion polls indicate Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen of the centre-right Liberal Party will lose power to Mette Frederiksen of the centre-left Social Democratic Party. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Grønholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)