Danish c.bank welcomes review of possible EU banking union membership

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank considers it positive that the government has decided to launch a review which should pave the way for a decision on the Nordic country’s participation in the European Union’s banking union, it said on Tuesday.

“A strengthened supervision of European banks and joint resolution authorities is one of the most important measures after the financial crisis when it comes to ensuring financial stability,” Governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

Brexit and increased focus on Denmark as a financial centre made it relevant for the country to now launch a review leading to a final decision by autumn 2019, after Britain’s EU exit has been formalised, the government said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)