a month ago
Denmark to make final decision on participation in EU's banking union by 2019
July 4, 2017 / 7:49 AM / a month ago

Denmark to make final decision on participation in EU's banking union by 2019

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Denmark plans to make a final decision on whether to join the European Union's banking union by autumn 2019 following a review, the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs said on Tuesday.

"The banking union has been in function for a number of years and there is a basis for assessing the experiences and the way supervision of banks and mortgage credit institutions will be conducted," said minister Brian Mikkelsen in a statement.

Denmark, an EU state but not part of the euro zone, postponed a decision in whether to join the banking union in 2015, pending clarification of a number of areas. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by John Stonestreet)

