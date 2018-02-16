FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 16, 2018 / 5:56 PM / in 18 hours

Copenhagen's Noma restaurant reopens at new site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Noma, crowned the world’s best restaurant four times in the past decade by Restaurant magazine, reopened on Friday at a new location on a former shipyard island in Copenhagen harbour, with a menu that will change with the seasons.

The restaurant that has put Copenhagen on the foodie world map and acted as a breeding ground for a new nordic cuisine will open with a menu designed to “celebrate Scandinavian seafood ... at its absolute best during the cold, winter months.”

That will be followed by a season of plant-based dishes and a game and forest season at the 40-seat restaurant. Students will be able to reserve seats at a reduced price.

Noma, which is headed by 40-year-old chef René Redzepi, has in recent years set up temporary ‘pop-up’ restaurants in Tokyo, Sydney and Tulum in Mexico. Its original Copenhagen restaurant has been shut for around a year. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.