Copenhagen's Noma restaurant reopens at new site

COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Noma, crowned the world’s best restaurant four times in the past decade by Restaurant magazine, reopened on Friday at a new location on a former shipyard island in Copenhagen harbour, with a menu that will change with the seasons.

The restaurant that has put Copenhagen on the foodie world map and acted as a breeding ground for a new nordic cuisine will open with a menu designed to “celebrate Scandinavian seafood ... at its absolute best during the cold, winter months.”

That will be followed by a season of plant-based dishes and a game and forest season at the 40-seat restaurant. Students will be able to reserve seats at a reduced price.

Noma, which is headed by 40-year-old chef René Redzepi, has in recent years set up temporary ‘pop-up’ restaurants in Tokyo, Sydney and Tulum in Mexico. Its original Copenhagen restaurant has been shut for around a year. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Peter Graff)