2 months ago
June 30, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

Danish Q1 revised GDP rises 2.6 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 30 (Reuters) - Denmark's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been revised upwards to 2.6 percent from the same quarter last year, from a May reading of 2.2 percent, the national statistics office said on Friday.

The figure for the increase compared to the previous quarter was not revised and thus remained at 0.6 percent as in the May reading.

The value of the first-quarter GDP was 516.4 billion Danish crowns ($79.30 billion).

$1 = 6.5116 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

