Danish industry outlook improves in May, but remains negative

COPENHAGEN, May 29 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Denmark’s manufacturing industry improved slightly in May, the national statistics office said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to -2 points from -3 in April, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies for an assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish are available on the Danish national statistics office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)