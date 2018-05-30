Danish industry outlook improves in May

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Denmark’s manufacturing industry improved in May, the national statistics office said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 4 points from 1 point in April, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish are available on the Danish national statistics office's website: www.dst.dk