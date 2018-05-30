FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danish industry outlook improves in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 30 (Reuters) - The near-term outlook for Denmark’s manufacturing industry improved in May, the national statistics office said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted overall outlook indicator rose to 4 points from 1 point in April, Statistics Denmark said.

The monthly qualitative survey asks a cross section of industrial companies their assessment of the coming three months.

Further details in Danish are available on the Danish national statistics office’s website: www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)

