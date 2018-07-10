FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Danish June EU-harmonised CPI up 1.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP) rose 1.1 percent in June from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The rate was up from 1.0 percent in May.

The consumer price index (CPI) according to Denmark’s national method also rose 1.1 percent in June year-on-year, after a similar increase in May, Statistics Denmark said.

Further details in Danish are available on the Danish National Statistics Office’s website www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

